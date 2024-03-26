Warriors ready for final: Mapeza

Warriors go through their paces in preparation for the Four Nations Invitational Tournament final against Kenya

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

WARRIORS coach Norman Mapeza has declared that his team is ready for the final of the Four Nations Invitational Tournament against Kenya this afternoon.

The Warriors emerged victorious, beating Zambia 6-5 in a penalty shootout in the semi-final, while Kenya humiliated Malawi 4-0.

Mapeza said morale was high among his players and they were looking forward to facing Kenya despite not knowing enough about his opponents.

The Warriors came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Zambia after regulation time, before closing the game via the penalty lottery.

Mapeza said confidence is high in camp after the spirited comeback in the semi-final.

“It’s much about self-belief. It’s much about the group. It was not about individuals, but the whole group, and that is football. Football is different from tennis. In tennis you are always alone on the court. But football is about collective effort and the guys showed that against Zambia and l am more than happy. I am looking forward to the same mentality and the same approach when we face Kenya,” said Mapeza.

“We last played Kenya some years ago. Coming to the rankings, l wasn’t looking much into that. I was concentrating much on club football so l wasn’t reading into Fifa rankings.

“However, l last played against Kenya in the Cecafa Cup and it was years ago. They have changed. They were fantastic in their game two days ago.

The speed and the way they attacked with their wing play was solid, and we can look forward to an entertaining game against them. We are ready,” said Mapeza.

Mapeza refused to talk about games after the tournament as he is not sure if he will be the head coach of the national team then, since he was appointed on an interim basis.

“I cannot talk about what is going to happen in June because I don’t know if l will be here or not. So l can’t comment about what will happen in June,” said Mapeza.

The tournament is being used as part of preparations for the resumption of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June. – @innocentskizoe