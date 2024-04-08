MaNinja, Sonji deliver for Bosso at BF

Highlanders players - from right: Lynoth Chikuhwa, Brighton Ncube, Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba and Melikhaya Ncube - celebrate one of their three goals against Chegutu Pirates at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday. (Pictures by Obey Sibanda)

Innocent Kurira at Barboufields Stadium

Highlanders 3-0 Chegutu Pirates

HIGHLANDERS coach Kelvin Kaindu was all smiles after a deserved victory against visiting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League newbies Chegutu Pirates at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

He had every reason to be in a jovial mood as his charges brought their “A” game against the visiting and noisy Chegutu Pirates.

Bosso’s scoring problems that affected them last season appear to have been solved.

The visitors tried to frustrate the hosts by playing a low block and hoping to catch Bosso on the counter but their plan failed to work.

The first goal of the game was scored by Brighton “Maninja” Ncube who headed home from close range in the 47th minute courtesy of an inviting Marvelous Chigumira cross.

Ncube would go on to score his and Highlanders’ second goal of the game in the 63rd minute with a brilliant curler from outside to beat Pirates shot stopper Arnold Munkuli all systems out.

Lynoth “Sonji” Chikuhwa was not to miss out on the goal scoring charts as he put the icing on the cake for the Bulawayo giants with just three minutes left of play in normal time.

Kaindu felt on top of the world.

“Scoring the goals without conceding shows that we are improving with each game that we are playing. Football is a game of two halves, we thought we would get an early goal in the first-half but with most teams, they would come and stay back and also we were bit in a hurry in the first chances that we created. That made our game a bit difficult,” said Kaindu.

He added that a tactical change in the second-half was where they won it.

“We made one tactical change and I think that changed our game. I think if I talk about (Archford) Faira, from the first game or from the first time I saw him in training, I knew we had a player of quality and with the way he’s playing I think he’s now marketing himself for better leagues, he’s now a national team player.

“Maninja also coming in, I’m happy with the second goal, the way he scored, he showed a lot of composure. We see such kind of goals in the European leagues, he was excellent. Like I said, we made one tactical change at half-time,” said Kaindu.

“When Maninja came, everybody was wondering why we got him but we saw potential on the first day that he trained with us. He is proving himself with three goals and in terms of giving us the final pass,” said Kaindu.

His opposite number, Day Gutu said the atmosphere at Barbourfields Stadium was too intimidating for his side.

“The atmosphere at BF was a bit tricky and intimidating but I think we gave Highlanders too much respect in the middle of the park and we paid dearly for that. Our inexperience was seen, we failed to manage the game. They had a field day on the left flank but it’s work in progress,” said Gutu.

He added: ”Well, in the first-half we tried to contain them but if you look at their player profiles, they were superior in all departments. We tried to sit back but it was more of a disaster.

“The substitutions that we made; in terms of stabilising the ship they were off form and we paid dearly for that. My players, from the consolidation zone to the penetration zone were indecisive, rushing passes and in return Highlanders had a field day in the middle of the park.”

The first real chance of the game came in the ninth minute when Andrew Mbeba came close to breaking the deadlock with a dipping cross which hit the woodwork.

Zaire were forced to make an injury-inspired change as early as the 20th minute. Rodwell Mhlanga was stretchered off the field and was replaced by Learnmore Chibaya.

The change appeared to have had an effect on Zaire’s game plan.

A few minutes later, Pirates got their first real chance of the game. Aaron Dzingayi took a good shot from inside the box but Ariel Sibanda was equal to the task, as he punched it off for a corner kick.

Ten minutes before the break, Mckinnon Mushore got another chance for Bosso.

He took a shot from inside the box with the Pirates keeper out of line but an alert Meki Meki denied the hosts the opener with a goal line clearance.

At the start of the second half, Kaindu made a change which changed the complexion of the game.

Teenage sensation Prince Ndlovu came in for Godfrey Makaruse and proved a menace to the Pirates defence on the left wing.

Faira would come close to doubling the lead in the 59th minute as he dribbled past the Pirates defence from his own half but failed to beat the keeper from close range.

The skillful Ndlovu was to force a save from Arnold Munkuli with a dipping shot from the left flank.

Marvin Sibanda had a chance of making it four but failed to connect well with a header.

It was Bosso’s third consecutive clean sheet.

Teams:

Highlanders:

Ariel Sibanda (gk), Marvelous Chigumira, Devine Mhindirira (Marvin Sibanda, 78mins), Mckinnon Mushore (Reason Sibanda, 78mins),Godfrey Makaruse (Prince Ndlovu, 46mins), Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Archford Faira, Brighton Ncube, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Melikhaya Ncube

Chegutu Pirates:

Chegutu Pirates line up

Arnold Munkuli (C), Rodwell Mhlanga (Learnmore Chibaya, 20mins),Tinashe Mwafurilwa, Mekis Meki, Elisha Zulu, Tinotenda Ditima, Aaron Dzingai (Tinashe Mavhudzi, 71mins), Gift Mwanga (Tafadzwa Jika, 60mins), Cleopas Dube, Russell Chifura (Ephany Gwawawa, 71mins), Wayne Kamurai (Dexter Phiri, 60mins). – @innocentskizoe