Cop who stole from President Mnangagwa’s farm granted bail

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A POLICE officer who was arrested for allegedly stealing copper cables from President Emmerson Mnangwa’s farm in Kwekwe, has been granted bail by the High Court.

Initially, Musa Mukuli (40) had been denied bail by Kwekwe Magistrate Ms Samukelisiwe Gumbo.

But Masvingo High Court Judge Justice Sunsley Zisengwe granted Mukuli, who is being represented by Mr Esau Mandip of Mutatau and Mandipa Legal Practice, $300 000 bail via a virtual court.

As part of bail conditions, Mukuli, a police officer based at Nehanda Police Station in Gweru was ordered to continue residing at Senga Camp and report once a week at CID Gweru.

He was also ordered not to interfere with witnesses or investigations until the matter is finalised.

Allegations are that, on 7 September Mukuli and three accomplices, Brandon Ncube, William Wurayayi and one Jameson went to Precabe Farm where they stole copper cables from a water pump house.

While in the act, they were interrupted by alert security details but three others managed to escape.

The security details managed to apprehend Mukuli who, however, wrestled with and overpowered the security details until he managed to escape.

On 14 September at around 11 PM, the gang connived to steal solar panels from Brownland Estate Farm.

“The four accused persons went to the mentioned farm and removed and took 3×335 watts solar panels supplying power to the borehole. They hid the panels in a nearby bush,” the court heard.

“They were, however, spotted by the security details from neighbouring Precabe Farm who tracked them down.”

As they attempted to board their getaway Honda Fit vehicle, the security details pounced and managed to apprehend Mukuli while three others escaped.

Interviews led to the recovery of the solar panels hidden in a bush near the scene and linked them to the copper cables theft.

The security details referred Mukuli to the Criminal Investigation Department in Kwekwe leading to his subsequent appearance in court.