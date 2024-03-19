Copper cable theft couple to appear in court today

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A NOTORIOUS syndicate comprising husband and wife, as well as two other accomplices that were found in possession of five tonnes of copper cables worth US$131 000 at their rented house in Mahatshula suburb, are expected to appear in court today.

The four-member syndicate was arrested on Saturday afternoon in the suburb, by a crack CID Homicide team, following a meticulous two-week surveillance operation.

Tapfumaneyi Muzarabani (48) and Tracy Ncube (46), alongside their alleged accomplices, Alan Mudjiwa (28) and Hebron Chiyangwa (27), are believed to be connected to extensive copper cable thefts in the city.

In an interview yesterday, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, said the stolen loot included that of Zesa, NRZ and TelOne.

“We met with stakeholders from Zesa, TelOne and NRZ to ascertain the origins of the copper. We discovered that 3, 42 tonnes belonged to Zesa and the stash is worth US$68 000. Also, 100 kgs of the copper worth US$2 000 originated from TelOne infrastructure and 2, 430 kgs of the copper worth US$8 000 belongs to NRZ,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the remaining 2, 6 tonnes of copper, which is made up of scrap, is worth US$52 000.

Insp Ncube said the number of cases being recorded throughout the country are worrisome and detrimental to the revival of the country’s economy, especially as such theft and vandalism erodes strides towards attaining an upper-middle income economy by 2023.

“The consequences of these criminal activities are severe. They affect service delivery and also cause fatalities in hospitals. Our water supplies in the city are also affected due to disruptions and extended power outages affecting numerous citizens,” said Insp Ncube.

He said police are yet to identify the target market for cable thieves and vowed that the long arm of the law would no doubt dismantle and arrest all cartels.

“Investigations are in progress. It may take time but the end result is that we will bring all the suspects to book,” said Insp Ncube.

In January this year , the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) raised concern over the increasing problem of vandalism and theft of its property, with over 1 500 cases recorded in 2023.

According to the power utility, the increase in vandalism has a severe impact on the country’s power supply and costs millions of dollars in repairs and replacements.

“In 2023 alone, a total of 1 569 cases of vandalism and theft were reported and of these cases, 172 arrests were made and 33 cases were convicted.

“We urge all stakeholders to join forces to protect electrical infrastructure,” the power utility said in a statement.

In December last year, large areas of the Eastern Highlands region, including popular tourist resorts in Vumba, were left without electricity after thieves stole five kilometres of cable.

ZETDC has also called for coordinated efforts to curb the vandalism, warning that the problem could lead to more frequent disruptions in electricity supply.

“Vandalism has become a menace and the utility is battling to keep up with the replacement of stolen power lines and transformers. We urge all stakeholders to join forces to protect electrical infrastructure.

“The utility would like to reiterate its support and commitment to provide power to all essential industries of the economy.

“This is inclusive of the tourism and hospitality industry, where measures are in place to ensure that industry players always have power supply,” said ZETDC in the statement.

Bulawayo has since paid heed to the call and several arrests of copper cable thieves have been made, to attest to the effort.