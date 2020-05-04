Coronavirus Watch: No drugs licensed to treat Covid-19

There are currently no drugs licensed for the treatment or prevention of Covid-19

While several drug trials are ongoing, there is currently no proof that hydroxychloroquine or any other drug can cure or prevent Covid-19. The misuse of hydroxychloroquine can cause serious side effects and illness and even lead to death. WHO is coordinating efforts to develop and evaluate medicines to treat Covid-19.

Adding pepper to your soup or other meals DOES NOT prevent or cure Covid-19

Hot peppers in your food, though very tasty, cannot prevent or cure Covid-19. The best way to protect yourself against the new coronavirus is to keep at least one metre away from others and to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. It is also beneficial for your general health to maintain a balanced diet, stay well hydrated, exercise regularly and sleep well.

Covid-19 IS NOT transmitted through houseflies

To date, there is no evidence or information to suggest that the Covid-19 virus transmitted through houseflies. The virus that causes Covid-19 spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. You can also become infected by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth before washing your hands. To protect yourself, keep at least 1-metre distance from others and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces. Clean your hands thoroughly and often and avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.

Spraying and introducing bleach or another disinfectant into your body WILL NOT protect you against Covid-19 and can be dangerous

Do not under any circumstance spray or introduce bleach or any other disinfectant into your body. These substances can be poisonous if ingested and cause irritation and damage to your skin and eyes.

Bleach and disinfectant should be used carefully to disinfect surfaces only. Remember to keep chlorine (bleach) and other disinfectants out of reach of children. — WHO