Countdown to victory: Zinjaziyamluma’s bid for Moses Mabhida performance intensifies

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

ZINJAZIYAMLUMA’s aspiration to perform at Moses Mabhida Stadium during the Mother of All Maskandi Festival is flourishing, having surged from position 28 to eight in the latest round of voting for last week.

Emerging victorious and securing the top prize, a Quantum, would be a remarkable accomplishment for the Tsholotsho-born artiste. However, a detailed analysis of the votes suggests that it might be a challenging feat to achieve.

For Zinjaziyamluma, an achievable dream appears to be garnering sufficient votes to secure a performance during the Ukhozi FM-run show on April 6. In the latest voting trends, Zinjazayamluma accumulated an impressive 4,662 votes, surpassing numerous South African artistes and showcasing his significant drawing power.

A potential concern for Zinjaziyamluma is that the Maskandi artiste currently in the top position in the latest round, Gatsheni, has accumulated a substantial 37 884 votes. This could pose a challenge, as it may require Zinjaziyamluma to rally votes from nearly every Zimbabwean in that country to surpass the competition.

“I am overjoyed because initially, many people didn’t believe I could make it this far. Climbing from number 28 to 8 is a significant achievement. My plea is for our people to keep voting. While the vote count for this week may appear challenging, as Zimbabweans in South Africa, we can gather all our votes, and we will secure the Quantum.

“Let’s vote in large numbers, and people will respect us for supporting one of our own,” he expressed enthusiastically.

The current round of voting is ongoing, and the results are set to be announced on Saturday.

The competition, known as the Mother of All Maskandi Festival, is organised by South Africa’s top radio station, Ukhozi FM, boasting over 10 million listeners.

To secure a performance at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Zinjaziyamluma needs to maintain a position in the top 30 until the competition concludes. For those in South Africa, supporting Zinjaziyamluma is possible by sending his name to 44893 through the voting mechanism. – @themkhust