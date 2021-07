Boitumelo Makhurane, Court Reporter

A Bulawayo man aged 18 from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly stealing about $8 000 worth of property from his aunt.

Quincy Jones of Thorngrove suburb, allegedly stole from Ms Yvonne Ncube who is his aunt.

Jones was not asked to plead to theft when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Marigold Ndlovu.

He was remanded in custody till July 19.

