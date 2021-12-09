Covid-19: Five PSL matches postponed

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE ravaging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League to postpone five match day three matches with four games now lined up for the weekend.

There were reports that Bulawayo giants Highlanders who were set to take on Manica Diamonds had recorded over eight cases including members of the backroom staff as well as four players who allegedly attended a musical show in the city.

Their opponents, according to insiders, registered an incredible 17 cases.

Bosso’s City neighbours Bulawayo City saw about nine players and a member of the technical staff all being quarantined at a local isolation centre and the numbers increased over the weekend when four more players were told to self isolate.

Besides the Manica Diamonds v Highlanders and Whawha v Bulawayo City matches, other postponed matches include the Dynamos v Cranborne Bullets, ZPC Kariba v Triangle United as well as the Black Rhinos v Caps United duel.

A PSL standing resolution states that if at least seven members of the team test positive for Covid-19, the league automatically cancels its impending match.

Fixtures set to go ahead this weekend, provided the players and staff do not contract the virus before their match days are Ngezi Platinum taking on Herentals at Baobab Stadium and the Luveve Stadium clash between Chicken Inn and Tenax.

On Sunday there is a potentially explosive encounter at Luveve Stadium when reigning champions FC Platinum troop to the turf to take on Bulawayo Chiefs who are having their best start to the elite league and can be ignored at their opponents’ peril.

Winding up the weekend action will be a match between Harare City and Yadah at the National Sports Stadium.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum v Herentals (Baobab), Chicken Inn v Tenax (Luveve)

Sunday: Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum (Luveve Stadium), Harare City v Yadah (National Sports Stadium)

Postponed matches: Manica Diamonds v Highlanders, Dynamos v Cranborne Bullets, Whawha v Bulawayo City, Black Rhinos v Caps United, ZPC Kariba v Triangle United.