Covid-19 kills two in Bulawayo and Mashonaland West

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

TWO people succumbed to Covid-19 while 53 new infections were recorded countrywide on Thursday.

The deaths were recorded in Bulawayo and Mashonaland West.

Of the 53 new infections, 10 were recorded in schools in Bulawayo and Masvingo.

The country has so far recorded 132 540 Covid-19 cases including 126 776 recoveries and 4 662.

On Wednesday at 3PM, 85 people were admitted in various hospitals due to Covid-19 related complications.

On Thursday, at least 3,2 million citizens had received their first Covid-19 jab while 2,5 million had received their second dose by 4pm.

The country is targeting to vaccinate at least 10 million citizens to achieve herd immunity.

Members of the public are encouraged to get vaccinated as this reduces their risk of developing serious symptoms when they contract the virus.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has said 90 percent of people who succumb Covid-19 in the country are not vaccinated.