Covid-19 kills two

Chronicle Reporter

TWO people succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Wednesday while 161 new infections were recorded on the same day.

A total 61 people were admitted in local hospitals with Covid-19 complications, two of them in the intensive care unit.

The country’s recovery rate stands at 95 percent while the positivity rate has dropped to three percent.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 230 012 cases since the country recorded its first Covid-19 case in March 2020 including 5 352 deaths and 219 997 recoveries.

At least 4,2 million people have received their first Covid-19 jab while 3,3 million received their second jab while 61 000 have received a booster shot.

There is a low uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine as just over 4 000 received their first jab on Wednesday while 3 700 received the second dose and 2 400 got a booster job.

The country is targeting to vaccinate at least 10 million to achieve herd immunity.

Health experts have revealed that getting vaccinated decreases chances of developing complications by 90 percent when an individual contracts the virus.