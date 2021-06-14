Covid-19: Nation lauds ban on gatherings

Michelle Nyanzira , Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWEANS yesterday lauded the Government for banning gatherings as it tightened Covid-19 regulations, saying this will help curb the third wave of the pandemic.

Vice-President and Health and Child Care Minister Constantino Chiwenga on Saturday announced the lockdown regulations which come into effect today. Under the new regulations, all gatherings except funerals are banned. Companies have been directed to decongest their staff by 50 percent while workshops have been banned.

The new measures also stipulate that restaurants will no longer be able to sell food to sit in customers save for those appended to hotels and lodges.

Beer halls and nightclubs remain closed while bottle stores will operate from 10am to 4pm with retailers and shops operating from 8am to 6pm.

The regulations follow the 596 new cases and 26 deaths recorded last week.

In separate interviews citizens commended the Government for adopting the harsher measures, which they said were for the greater good.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president, Mr Denford Mutashu praised the Government for tightening Covid-19 regulations as people were no longer following prescribed guidelines.

He said retailers would strive not to increase prices of key basics so that people continue accessing essentials at affordable prices.

“As a sector since the announcement we have encouraged the membership to ensure stocks do not run out. They should maintain availability of key basics and goods. We encouraged members to operate within the guideline of lockdown and comply with the law,” he said.

He said retailers are engaging manufacturers and suppliers to ensure they continue to pump the markets with basic commodities.

Mr Mutashu said members of the public must note that Covid-19 was still around and stop the general relaxation where people were not wearing masks or physically distancing anymore.

Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said lockdown measures are welcome as they will help reduce the interaction of people, infections and the number of deaths.

“We have been calling for such measures for some time, as they will reduce infections spreading. Members of the public are warned to adhere to these measures very strictly otherwise infections will continue to rise necessitating new stricter measures to be implemented.

Hope everyone will follow these measures religiously,” he said.

Bulawayo-based prophet who is the founder and leader of Christ Life Generation Church Prophet Black Elisha said his church welcomed the move and will tap more into the virtual space.

“We welcome the Government’s decision to introduce measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“As the leader of a big congregation we had been doing virtual consultations and one on one meaning the latter will be cancelled but since we have tapped into the virtual space, we hope we won’t be much affected as what we value as a church is the gift of life. Since the Government is people-oriented and values the life of people, we will adhere to the set regulations and hope that other churches will follow suit,” said Black Elisha. — @michieroxy