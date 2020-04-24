Covid-19 psychological management to cost PSL clubs millions

Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

LOCAL Premiership football clubs, already struggling to pay salaries at a time they are not generating any revenue, will need millions to deal with the post Covid-19 pandemic psychological management.

The clubs, many of whom are in financial distress because they survive mainly on gate takings, are feeling the pain as they still have to meet their contractual agreements with staff who are not performing any duties for them.

All the clubs in the top-tier are still paying full salaries to their players although some are now negotiating for adjustments with their staff.

But, the teams have to brace for more challenging times as they will have to fork out millions in psychological management when the pandemic eases.

Premier Soccer League medical committee boss, Nick Munyonga, said there was no way teams will go back to their usual routines without having to hire psychologists.

“It could be too early to talk about it but the amount of psychological management required, after this pandemic will be massive,” Munyonga said.

“Imagine what all the players are going through at the moment. These are not normal times. Firstly, the players had to abruptly go home when they were actually preparing for the start of the season.

“That alone can be a mental blow to the players. That they are used to be training as a group, and now training alone without any other option, worsens their mental situation.”

Munyonga said the obtaining situation also terrifies the players, as well as members of the executive and technical staff.

“Remember, this is a scary situation. Anyone can contract the virus and everyone is affected directly or indirectly.

”So, you can only spare a thought for these football people, also.

“Some could lose their loved ones and the fear of contracting the ailment will, as well, affect their minds.”

Some teams, including Dynamos, have since engaged psychologists to help their players cope with the situation.

The Glamour Boys spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo, confirmed Dynamos hired psychologists to help the players during the crisis and the process will be ongoing long after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As Dynamos, we have engaged psychologists and we will continue doing so. Obviously, in terms of how much that costs, it should be a significant chunk,” said Farawo.

Black Rhinos secretary-general Edward Mutukwa, who is distinguishing himself as one of the best leaders in the domestic Premiership during this crisis, said his team will have to hire experts to help their members.

“Yes, we will have to fork out more resources to deal with the post-pandemic management,” he said.

”It’s a requirement.”