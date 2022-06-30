Creatives celebrate World Social Media Day

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

FAME and success are any creative’s Holy Grail and one avenue that has helped showbiz personnel attain lofty heights is social media.

With the globe celebrating World Social Media Day, local creatives have taken time to reflect on the power of social media on their brands.

This day was launched by Mashable, an entertainment and multi-platform media business, 12 years ago. The idea behind its establishment was to celebrate the impact of social media and its role in global communication.

Female rapper, Noluntu J (real name Lissa Noluntu Sibanda) said social media is a must-have for all creatives.

“Social media is very important especially for creatives since we have to keep in touch with our fans. We should use this day to appreciate and embrace all the social media platforms that help us carry our craft forward,” said the Hero singer.

Andrea The Vocalist and Skhosana Buhlungu are a living testament to how powerful social media can be. Both of them are products of social media since they made waves through footage sent via social media platforms.

Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo Director, Raisedon Baya has over 26 000 followers on Twitter and believes that creatives are nothing without social media.

“Social media has changed our lives and the way we do business. It has brought us closer to our audiences and markets. Our business now depends on how we interact with them. I believe every artiste should have active social media pages,” he said.

Some of the popular social media platforms that creatives use are Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok. – @eMKlass_49