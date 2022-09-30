Creatives spearhead Breast Cancer Awareness through basketball match

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

DIVERSE local creatives in Bulawayo will on Saturday kick-start Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a basketball match meant to raise awareness of cancer issues.

The match being organised by an events management company, Group Therapy will be held at the Highlanders Basketball Club and will feature prominent names in the showbiz field.

Vuyisile Ndlovu, Group Therapy managing director said the initiative coincides with the month of October set aside for breast cancer patients.

“As Group Therapy, we believe in community engagement and as such, it’s important to host such events for our Pink Sisters. We’re glad that our influencers have agreed and we’re set,” he said.

The match, synonymous with the hip-hop genre will be held under the theme, “Breast Cancer Awareness” and will see ballers slam-dunking the ball on the hoops.

Drafted to the teams will be model Shadel Noble, Mikos, Indigo Saint, Asaph, Bulawayoman, King Billius, Swazy, Lynden, J. Garnet, Vimbai Matunga, Loverage Tino, Rodney Mabaleka, Allen Moyo, Geezy and Langa Ndimande.

Some of the creatives who spoke to Chronicle Showbiz expressed excitement at being part of a noble cause.

Rapper Lynden said this will be a union meant to educate the community.

“I’m very excited to be a part of this. Sport, as well as Breast Cancer, have a very dim light shining centred on them. Think of this as the union of the underdogs for a greater purpose, to create, entertain and educate a community,” he said.

Former Mr Zimbabwe and Mr Globe 1st runner-up, Shadel Noble said this should herald change among creatives to take an active role in helping those in need.

“It means a lot knowing that with my talent and influence, someone can get help. It also serves as a challenge to other creatives because not a lot of them are doing philanthropic and civic work for others.

“We hope that more creatives can join us in this campaign as the idea is to channel funds towards our Pink Sisters battling cancer,” said the model.

Up-and-coming female rapper Swazy said she is honoured to be seen as an influential creative.

“Seeing that I’ve only been in the industry for a couple of months, I’m honoured to be a part of this initiative. Creatives are influential as they have the platform to raise awareness via their social media platforms. It’s not like people don’t know about cancer – it’s just that they need that one voice to help them be more aware of this disease and to take it seriously,” she said. – @eMKlass_49