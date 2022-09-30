VP Chiwenga launches surgical strategy

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

VICE President General (Retired) Dr Costantino Chiwenga has officially launched the National Surgical Obstetric and Anaesthesia Strategy (NSOAS) (2022-2025) which seeks to increase accessibility and quality of health services in the country.

The strategy, whose crafting started in 2018, will not be a stand-alone policy but fits into the country’s National Health Strategy (2021-2025) being implemented by the Second Republic to improve the quality of health.

The launch took place this morning at the ongoing Surgical Society of Zimbabwe conference in Victoria Falls.

Zimbabwe becomes one of the few African countries to have such a strategy which will help Government address the burden of some diseases amenable to surgical care.

“Zimbabwe today becomes one of the few countries in Africa to have a comprehensive strategy for surgical services. I congratulate you for your resilience and leadership in health,” said Dr Chiwenga.

He said such strategies are aimed at upgrading the country’s health services and reverse outbound medical tourism.

More to follow