Cricket World Cup Qualifiers tickets go on sale

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

TICKETS for the upcoming Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers which begins on June 18 in four venues across Harare and Bulawayo have gone on sale.

Cricket enthusiasts can now buy their match-day tickets in advance online at the cricket world cup website. Subject to availability, tickets will also be sold at the venue gates on match-days.

All group matches not involving Zimbabwe will be free of charge. Charges have been pegged between US$2 and US$10 to enjoy in person the four group matches involving Zimbabwe as well as all the Super Six fixtures and the final.

“Fans are the lifeblood of the game and I am excited to see tickets going on sale to the public at such accessible prices. With the tournament bringing together 10 teams boasting some of the world’s most gifted and talented players, no one will want to miss what is promising to be an unforgettable treat of entertaining and high-quality cricket.

“So, we are encouraging fans to get early tickets to selected matches and to also turn up in their numbers for the other fixtures where admission will be free of charge,” said tournament director, Hamilton Masakadza.

For the group matches involving Zimbabwe as well as all the Super Six fixtures and the final at Harare Sports Club, tickets are going for US$2 (rest of ground), US$5 (grass embankment and TICSA grandstand) and US$10 (Centurion).

At Queens Sports Club, fans will pay US$2 (rest of ground) and US$5 (grandstand) to watch all the Super Six matches.

The tournament will feature 10 teams who will be looking at securing the two remaining slots to the World Cup in India in October.

The 10 nations were split into two groups of five with Group A made up of the United States of America (USA), Nepal, Netherlands, West Indies and the hosts, Zimbabwe. Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Group A matches will be played in Harare at Harare Sports Club and Takashinga Cricket Club while Group B games will take place in Bulawayo at Queens Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC). – @brandon_malvin