Curry C hungry for more!

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL up-and-coming rapper Curry C (born Current Chaterera) is not resting on his laurels in his quest to achieve “seasoned rapper” status after the release of his new video and single titled “Call me”.

The rapper has been in the ascendancy as of late after viewership shot up significantly from his debut single, “Game Changers”.

The video for his song, “Call me” has over a thousand views on YouTube compared to just above 200 for “Game Changers”.

Curry C told Chronicle Showbiz that he intends to work his way up the ladder to be recognised as one of the finest rappers in the city.

“The idea is to be recognised as one of the finest rappers in the city and there is one way to achieve that; hard work. The sector we are in demands maximum effort and consistency. I’m seeking ways to penetrate the market in a better way and that means more audio and visual works.

“The song, ‘Call me’ talks of a distant lover who hasn’t been communicating or calling for a long time due to long past misunderstandings the couple had back then. The man cries out for a call because he can’t get through the lady’s phone because she shares a phone with her brother,” articulated Curry C.

This young rapper is on a mission to revive old rap in a modern way. – @MbuleloMpofu