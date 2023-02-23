Cyclone Freddy: Ministry suspends classes for 6 provinces

The Chronicle

Chronicle Reporter

PRIMARY and Secondary Education Ministry has instructed that pupils from six provinces including Matabeleland South and Masvingo not to go to school tomorrow considering the threat posed by Tropical Storm Freddy.

Manicaland, Harare, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East are expected to be hit by Tropical Storm Freddy which has reached the Mozambican channel.

Primary and Secondary Education Ministry Permanent Secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela on Thursday morning instructed that pupils from the affected areas should not attend classes tomorrow.

Pupils are encouraged to take advantage of alternative education delivery models as opposed to face-to-face learning.

