Daylight armed robbery in Bulawayo city centre

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

SUSPECTED armed robbers struck at a fruit and vegetable shop in Bulawayo’s city centre on Monday morning and got away with over US$13 000, R8 000 and $5 000 after assaulting shop workers and pointing guns at them.

Police on Twitter have said there were two armed robbers and attacked four shop workers.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred at a fruit and vegetable shop in Bulawayo CBD on 30/05/22 at 0930 hours. Two unknown suspects armed with two unidentified pistols stormed the shop and assaulted the four shop workers while pointing firearms at them.

“The suspects demanded cash before stealing US$13 242, ZAR8892 as well as ZWL$5 840 cash from the safe and tills,” posted the police.

[email protected]