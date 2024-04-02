Deadline reached: Amaqhawanentaba FM Music Awards nominee submissions closed

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

The submission window for nominations for this year’s Amaqhawanentaba FM Music Awards closed on Saturday, following its opening on January 10

Scheduled to take place at the Victory Theatre in Johannesburg in August, the awards, now in their fourth edition, are the brainchild of the South Africa-based online radio station, run by locals, aimed at recognising artistes from the SADC region.

Nobuhle Makhwelintaba, co-founder of the Amaqhawanentaba FM Music Awards, assured that preparations are well underway.

“Preparations for Amaqhawanentaba FM Music Awards 2024 are progressing smoothly. We strive to make each event unique by introducing new categories suggested by our stakeholders. This year, we’ve added categories such as Best Couple, aiming to promote trust and strengthen relationships, and Best Social Media Community Group to honour groups making a positive impact in their communities,” Makhwelintaba explained.

Below is the list of categories:

1. Best Maskandi

2. Best Gospel

3. Best Afro-pop/Hip Hop

4. Best Disco/House Kwasa

5. Best Radio Presenter

6. Best Author/Authors

7. Best Actor/Actress

8. Best Female Artist

9. Best Male Artist

10. Best African

11. Best Poet

12. Best Traditional Music

13. Best Traditional Music Group

14. Best Social Media Community Group

15. Best Social Media Influencer

16. Best Funeral Service