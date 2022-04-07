Death On The Nile: a movie for mystery crime lovers

Tafadzwa Muronzwa

DEATH on the Nile is a movie with a signature of texture and verve and an unexpected note of shock, heart break and betrayal.

The movie is a convincing demonstrative detective mystery that will have you hooked from the go.

Although the Movie has colourful cast – which includes Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright – there was a little bit of poor deliverance from the actors.

However, the plot, classical violence, conspiracies, suspense and a smart diversified flashbacks make it a must watch.

Compared to the first movie – Murder on the Orient Express – Michael Green the writer of the both movies alongside his Filmmaker Kenneth Branagh find themselves yet again with this mystery-drama-crime-murder controversial conspiracy.

It is a good movie for a weekend of chilling.

Video Ezy Entertainment rating: 6/10

MOONFALL

Roland Emmerich brought us Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow is back with a global warming and overwhelming modern epic.

Moonfall depicts the horror and thrill that would unfold if the moon was to go out of orbit and crash into the earth.

It features Brian Harper played by Patrick Wilson, a disgraced astronaut and his fellow astronaut partner Jocinda Fowl, played by Halle Berry.

A courageous head of NASA and KC played by John Bradley who is a conspiracy theorist who has researched about the moon only to find out that the earth was in danger – he then leaks his findings to the media.

This causes a stir throughout the world.

So it’s up to three smart people to take off in a shuttle to space in hope of destroying the moon in order to save the world.

This is a decent movie from Emmerich, a German filmmaker who throws in a Transformers type edge to the Hare-Braine Syfy adventure action movie.

Video Ezy Entertainment Rate 5/10