DeMbare claim Derby bragging rights

Eddie Chikamhi, Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos…… (1)

CAPS Utd….. (0)

DYNAMOS walked away with the bragging rights after edging old foes CAPS United in the latest edition of the Harare Derby Sunday afternoon at the National Sports Stadium.

Nyasha Chintuli was the hero after ending his goal drought with a 22nd minute header, as football returned to Harare for the first time in three months.

Dynamos missed winger Issah Sadiki due to suspension while Tanaka Shandirwa returned to claim his place in the central midfield where he formed a dominant midfield trio with Donald Mudadi and Junior Makunike.

DeMbare coach Genesis Mangombe, who was desperate for a win following last week’s 1-2 upset to bogey side Bulawayo Chiefs, was forced to make at least four changes.

The Glamour Boys needed to keep up with the leading teams in the title race after log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars had won the previous day to increase their advantage at the top.

Goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa, who recently retured from injury, was given a starting berth along with forwards Emmanuel Ziocha and Chintuli.

Tafiremutsa justified his inclusion with a couple of aerial interceptions, and a key save in the 21st minute when he palmed a rising shot from William Manondo over the bar.

DeMbare made a swift attack, after defending the resultant corner kick, with an interchange of passes involving Shandirwa, who appeared to have used his hand to control a long ball to the nearside flank.

Nyasha Chintuli headed Dynamos ahead in the 22nd minute after Emmanuel Ziocha had hit the upright from a tight angle.

Ziocha list his balance after taking the shot but was still able to find his feet again to latch onto the rebound and lofted the ball for Chintuli to plant a header behind Mateyaunga.

Midfielder Donald Mudadi almost beat badly positioned goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga with a first time left-footer following a high ball over the CAPS United defence by Emmanuel Jalai on the half hour mark but the ball bounced off the foot of the upright post.

CAPS United made three changes to the side that drew with Chicken Inn last week as Clive Rupiya, Joel Ngodzo and Blessing Sarupinda started in place of Devon Chafa, Rodwell Chinyengetere and Josiah Daka.

Makepekepe played second fiddle in most instances and coach Lloyd Chitembwe responded by taking out central midfielder Joel Ngodzo at half time.

His replacement Rodwell Chinyengetere played a bit more advanced role in the attacking third as CAPS United seized the momentum at the restart.

They were unlucky not to get an equaliser twice in the first 10 minutes of resumption when William Manondo reacted late and could not connect his head to a low cross across the front of goal after Chinyengetere had controlled the ball inside the box and teed up the forward.

DeMbare survived another dangerous attack when they cleared the ball from the line on the 54th minute.

Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe made a double substitution midway through the second half bringing on Arthur Masiyiwa and Jayden Bakari.

Masiyiwa, who replaced Donald Mudadi, nearly unsettled the rebuilding Green Machine with a fierce aerial volley that required the best from Mateyaunga after he found himself unmarked and tried his luck from a distance.

The goalkeeper was not happy with his defenders prompting a heated argument between Mateyaunga and his teammates which needed the intervention of the referee Lawrence Zimhondi to break-up.

But CAPS United kept fighting and gave DeMbare a couple of scary moments after Mangombe had dismantled his team late on.

Teams:

Dynamos: P. Tafiremutsa, E. Jalai, E. Moyo, K. Moyo, F. Makarati, D. Mudadi (J. Bakari, 65th minute), T. Shandirwa (D. Mukamba, 86th minutes) J. Makunike, K. Madera (A. Masiiwa, 65th minute), N. Chintuli (Makanda, 86th minute), E. Ziocha (T. Magwaza, 86th minute)

CAPS Utd: T. Mateyaunga, G. Murwira, I. Zambezi, L. Mangayira, K. Madzongwe, B. Sarupinda, J. Ngodzo (R. Chinyengetere, 46rh minute), I. Nyoni, T. Joseph, W. Manondo, C. Rupiya