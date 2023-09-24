The Underdogs Hwange are ready to face the challenge  

Welldone Ndlov, Online Reporter

Hwange FC is looking to secure their place in the Castle Lager Premiership when they face Highlanders FC in a crucial tie at the Colliery Stadium this afternoon.

Highlanders are in second place after 22 games with 44 points and are fighting for the top spot.

According to Hwange skipper Kelly Shiyandindi in the Hwange camp, he says that they are ready for the task ahead of them.

“We know we are facing a tough opponent. They are fighting for the league title, and they have been playing well of late.

” But that does not mean we will roll over and give them three points. We are going to fight hard for every point and we are ready to give it our all.”

The player also encouraged fans to come in their numbers to cheer them.

“Our fans are crucial to our success as they give us the support we need, even when we are down. When they fill the stadium and cheer us on, it gives us a much-needed boost of energy and morale. We need them more than ever for this match.” Hwange are determined to give it their all and prove that they belong in the Premiership as they are in position 10 after 23 outings.

With their crucial one-nil away win against Cranborne Bullets under their belt last weekend, Hwange has a glimmer of hope that they could stay in the Premiership.

Highlanders won their previous game in front of their fans at Barbourfields by a resounding score of 2-0 over Yadah Stars and their confidence will be high.