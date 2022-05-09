Desmond Maringwa appointment vote of confidence in player unions

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) president Desmond Maringwa has commended Caf for his appointment to continental football, describing the move as a vote of confidence in players’ union contributions.

Maringwa was appointed to serve in the Caf Organising Committee for Interclub Competitions and Management of Club Licensing System Standing Committees between 2022 and 2024.

“It’s really a great honour to be appointed at continental level and it shows how far we have come in executing our responsibilities in the work of the players and I applaud Caf for realising the need to involve players’ union representatives in the Caf bodies. It’s a huge step for the development of the African game,” said Maringwa.

His Caf appointment comes at a time the country is frozen out of international and continental football participation by Fifa for alleged Government interference.

Maringwa, a holder of a Fifa Diploma in Football Law, also sits on the FIFPro Africa board.

Caf Organising Committee for Interclub Competitions and Management of Club Licensing System Standing Committees manages the Caf Total Champions League, the Caf Total Confederation Cup, the Total Super Cup as well as the new Women’s Champions League in collaboration with the Organising Committee for Women’s Football. – @ZililoR