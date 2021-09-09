Devolution breathes life into Insiza District

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

INSIZA Rural District Council (RDC) has channelled $27 million in devolution funds received from Government towards the implementation of major capital projects, which include building of schools and clinics to improve people’s livelihoods.

Mr Jusa Zacharia, Insiza District Development Co-ordinator said numerous projects are underway and all of them are nearing completion.

“Since 2019 we received $27 million from devolution funds and all our devolution funds have been channelled mainly to the building of two clinics and one school,” he said.

Mr Zacharia said since they started receiving devolution funds, they have managed to build toilets and three classrooms at Bekezela Primary School.

He said they have also done plumbing at the school.

The District Development Co-ordinator said they are waiting for delivery of furniture they bought for the school.

He said they have also built Montrose 7 Clinic after transforming an unused farm house.

Mr Zacharia said they have done rehabilitation, plumbing, painting, drilled a borehole and they have also mounted a Jojo tank.

“Everything has been done and we are currently waiting for the material we have procured and their delivery is expected on Friday so the clinic is almost 95 percent complete,” he said.

At Mbondo Clinic, new houses for staff were built.

“Mbondo Clinic is already being used by the community. It was partially built by World Vision and council took over to build the outstanding structures using devolution funds and a few fittings are outstanding but the clinic is operational,” said Mr Zacharia.

He said a few nurses have been deployed and are living there.

He said Insiza RDC has purchased a truck and a Tractor Loader Backhoe using devolution funds.

He commended Government for releasing the funds that he said had resulted in the creation of employment through the projects.

Council is set to commission the projects within a week.

“Devolution is changing the socio-economic landscape in communities.

Local jobs and business have been created. By 2030 the fund would have triggered a huge change enabling the attainment of the upper middle- income economy. In every economy infrastructure is key,” he said. — @ TichaKarubwa