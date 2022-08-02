Breaking News
Cont Mhlanga to be buried on Saturday

Cont Mhlanga to be buried on Saturday

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Divine Lunga rejoins Golden Arrows

02 Aug, 2022 - 16:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Divine Lunga rejoins Golden Arrows Divine Lunga

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WARRIORS defender Divine Lunga has been loaned to Golden Arrows by Mamelodi Sundowns after he failed to last season.

Lunga joined Sundowns last season from Golden Arrows but struggled for game time as he only managed to make nine league appearances in the last league campaign.

The 27-year-old was unveiled by the KwaZulu-Natal outfit on Tuesday.

“Welcome back McGyver! Returning to the Green & Gold Army on a loan deal from Mamelodi Sundowns and reclaiming his No.3 jersey is none other than Divine Lunga,” confirmed Arrows on the club’s official Twitter account.

Lunga joined Arrows in 2018 and has made 73 league appearances for the KwaZulu-Natal club, which finished fourth in the PSL; their best topflight finish in their history.

In his first season at Arrows, Lunga was only substituted once in 24 league starts, as Arrows finished 10th on the league table.

He went on to make 23 league starts when Arrows finished the league campaign in 12th place in the 2019/20 season, and again being substituted once and coming from the bench on two occasions.

In his last season for Arrows Lunga made 26 starts and came off the bench once.

Lunga is a junior product of Ajax Hotspurs from Mpopoma suburb, Lunga, won the 2015 Castle Lager PSL title with Chicken Inn fc on the local front.

[email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting