Divine Lunga rejoins Golden Arrows

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WARRIORS defender Divine Lunga has been loaned to Golden Arrows by Mamelodi Sundowns after he failed to last season.

Lunga joined Sundowns last season from Golden Arrows but struggled for game time as he only managed to make nine league appearances in the last league campaign.

The 27-year-old was unveiled by the KwaZulu-Natal outfit on Tuesday.

“Welcome back McGyver! Returning to the Green & Gold Army on a loan deal from Mamelodi Sundowns and reclaiming his No.3 jersey is none other than Divine Lunga,” confirmed Arrows on the club’s official Twitter account.

Lunga joined Arrows in 2018 and has made 73 league appearances for the KwaZulu-Natal club, which finished fourth in the PSL; their best topflight finish in their history.

In his first season at Arrows, Lunga was only substituted once in 24 league starts, as Arrows finished 10th on the league table.

He went on to make 23 league starts when Arrows finished the league campaign in 12th place in the 2019/20 season, and again being substituted once and coming from the bench on two occasions.

In his last season for Arrows Lunga made 26 starts and came off the bench once.

Lunga is a junior product of Ajax Hotspurs from Mpopoma suburb, Lunga, won the 2015 Castle Lager PSL title with Chicken Inn fc on the local front.

[email protected]