DJ Prince Eskhosini, Conga Brothers return to Gwanda

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

REVAMPED Phoenix Pub and Grill popularly known as Shisanyama will be the place to be this weekend as an array of artistes from the Matabeleland region will perform at shows lined up for three consecutive days.

To kickstart the show on Friday night will be Master Zhoe who is basking in glory of the success of his album Tsunami which features renowned artistes – Professor, Diliza, fast-rising Nutty O and Mzoe 7. He will be supported by DJ Dagger and DJ Wycliff.

On Saturday, from Bulawayo, DJ Prince Eskhosini and Conga Brothers are expected to mark their territory. On the decks will be DJ T Money, DJ VIrus and DJ Wcyliffe.

Said Shisanyama general manager Farai Chemura: “We continue to utilise the revamping of our outlet to an entertainment friendly environment through bringing the best acts in the region who are doing well.

“On Sunday we’ll have the usual family fun day so that the kids also get time to refresh. There’ll be performances from up-and-coming local artistes.” – @mthabisi_mthire