Domestic cricket season to be abandoned

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

MASHONALAND Eagles could be declared Logan Cup champions as Zimbabwe Cricket authorities are looking at various options to wind up the domestic season.

Cricket is currently in limbo worldwide just like many other sports that have been affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

The authorities face a dilemma as contracts for many players are set to end this April.

ZC are set to make an announcement in the coming days but chances are high that the domestic league, which comprise the premier first class Logan Cup, the Pro50 Championship and the Twenty20 competition, may not be able to proceed.

The association’s acting managing director, Givemore Makoni, said there was also a possibility of carrying over the remaining few games to the next season.

“Currently we are in lockdown bacause of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Givemore Makoni.

“Of course, the league has to finish but chances are now slim because we are now in April and most provincial contracts end in April.

”So, I don’t see us being able to finish the season.

“Nevertheless we are looking at various options. Either we can conclude now and declare the log leaders champions or we can carry it forward to the next season and try to finish early before the start of another campaign.

“It’s something that is still being looked at and once it’s finalised the director of cricket will make an announcement, probably early next week.”

If the season is abandoned, Mashonaland Eagles who are currently on top of the Logan Cup table could be declared champions while Tuskers walk away with the limited overs Pro50 championship title.

The five teams are supposed to play at least eight games each in home and away round robin matches during the season to determine the finalists.

But just over half the games had been played with Eagles having featured in six Logan Cup matches and sitting on top of the table with 28 points.

They have five wins in the bag and only lost once to second-placed Mountaineers. The mountain goats, who were the Logan Cup defending champions, had played one game less and are on 23 points.

Tuskers were unbeaten in the Pro50 Championship when the games were halted.

They had 11 points after featuring in four wins from five starts.

One of their games was abandoned.

Mountaineers sit in second place with three wins from five matches and have nine points.