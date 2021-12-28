‘Don’t let elections divide the party’

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

Zanu-PF senior leaders have said the provincial executive elections being held across the country today must not divide the party but should instead strengthen it as it forges ahead with its development agenda.

The party’s Secretary for Administration, Cde Obert Mpofu, said the will of the people should prevail in the provincial elections.

He said the party has put systems in place to ensure there are no electoral irregularities.

“We expect peaceful elections. Zanu- PF is a very popular party. You can see the heightened activities throughout the country just to show how democratic the party is and the desire of the members to be part of the administration of the ruling party,” said Cde Mpofu.

He said as leadership they are excited about what is going on as it shows how popular the party is.

“We are monitoring the situation very closely and we are convinced that this is the way to go. We are also saying people should not allow to be divided by the elections but after the elections losers and winners should shake hands and start working together to build the party.

We should be very united after the elections as we confront the common enemy which is poverty and underdevelopment,” said Cde Mpofu.

He said Politburo members have been deployed to manage and ensure the elections are free and fair. The electoral processes and the party will not tolerate any misconduct.

“We will not condone any irregularities and if any are identified corrective action will be taken. The election results must reflect the people’s will,” said Cde Mpofu.

He said aspiring provincial executive members should be prepared to be the servants of the people who work to uplift the lives of the people they lead.

Cde Mpofu said the vibrancy among all demographic groups participating in the polls shows that

Zanu-PF is a party for the future.

Newly appointed politburo member for Matabeleland North Cde Alice Dube said in the party’s internal polls have no losers.

“This is an internal election and we expect party members to be free to exercise their rights. We also want everyone to accept the results of the election because in Zanu-PF there is no loser. We are just selecting the best persons for this particular period.

We therefore don’t expect the polls to divide us as we are fast approaching the 2023 elections where we have to work as a united people for President Mnangagwa to have five million votes,” said Cde Dube.

She said the elected provincial executive members should drive the party’s agenda of transforming the country to an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

“They should drive President Mnangagwa’s 2030 vision so that Government implements projects that will uplift communities.

The provincial executive members should understand that the President wants people who would work for the people so we expect them to be fully committed in implementing party programmes,” she said. — @nqotshili