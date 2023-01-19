DPA wins Zimplats solar energy deal

Business reporter

DISTRIBUTED Power Africa (DPA), a business of Cassava Technologies, a leading pan-African technology group, is set to install two carport solar solutions at Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Zimplats).

In a statement, the company said the carport installations will power the Zimplats administration hub at the company’s Mupani Mine offices in Mhondoro Ngezi, resulting in cost savings.

The project also buttresses fulfillment of Zimplats’ vision to reduce carbon emissions, promote clean energy, and develop green and sustainable mining operations.

“This innovative carport solar project provides a solution that fulfills both environmental sustainability and cost-saving goals for Zimplats. We look forward to supporting other commercial and industrial partners in their efforts to switch to more efficient, greener, and cost-effective power solutions,” DPA group chief executive officer, Mr Norman Moyo, commented.

With a projected annual energy production of 276,000kWh, the two Zimplats carports will save approximately 161 tons of carbon emissions and over 1,600 trees per year.