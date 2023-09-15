Dr Madzorera elected Kwekwe mayor

Michael Magoronga ,[email protected]

Former Health Minister and Kwekwe City Councilor for Ward 10 Dr Henry Madzorera has been unanimously elected mayor of the mining city.

Ward 5 and former deputy mayor, Alderman Melody Chingarande will deputies him after also being elected uncontested.

A health practitioner, Dr Madzorera was handpicked by their party leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa to lead proceedings at the Kwekwe Civil Centre dominated by Citizen Coalition for Change councilors.

Out of 18, CCC has 16 councilors.

Inn his acceptance speech, Mayor Madzorera said he was read for the challenges ahead including tackling corruption.

“We should set aside party politics and work together towards service delivery. Service delivery knows no political party, ” he said.

Dr Madzorera said council is prepared to work in harmony with the executive in ensuring efficient service delivery.

He said the immediate task of budget consultations should see residents not being overburdened by rates.