Drums of Peace…Lewis Ndlovu’s rhythmic journey inspires a legacy of art and talent

IN the captivating world of Lewis Ndlovu, a multi-talented artiste, life took an unexpected turn when he found himself entranced in an artistic endeavour during the 80s. Little did he know that this trance would transform him into a world-renowned traditional drummer, cementing his status as one of the founders of the widely acclaimed group, Drums of Peace.

As Ndlovu reflects on his journey, he unveils his multifaceted persona, sharing his thoughts on art, talent, and the profound impact he has had on the community.

“I am a multi-faceted arts person. I am an author, performer, storyteller, and event organiser. I am one person who can identify talent. I am one of the rocks of the industry. I love what I do and what every other artiste does,” Ndlovu humbly expresses, his passion for his craft radiating through his words.

Amid his accomplishments, Ndlovu reveals his role as the visionary behind the acclaimed concept “Santa Comes to Makokoba,” a heartfelt initiative aimed at addressing the needs of children, particularly orphans.

“Life is a wheel,” he muses, “I work with Thabiso Youth Centre, where countless lives have been transformed. It is through this centre that we have nurtured reputable individuals in society.”

Ndlovu fondly recounts the genesis of his story, tracing it back to the 80s under the guidance of the late father of the arts industry in the region, ubaba uCont Mhlanga.

“He trained us in martial arts and arts. The man was a legend. He let us explore ourselves. And through his knowledge, we are who we are,” Ndlovu reflects gratefully.

It was during this period that Ndlovu experienced a profound connection with the drums, falling into a trance that would forever shape his artistic path.

“I love drumming, making drums, and I have children who love it too,” he proudly declares, reminiscing about his global travels, awards, and involvement with the esteemed group, Drums of Peace.

Speaking of his children, Ndlovu’s eyes gleam with pride as he shares the achievements of his son, Sifiso, who recently secured an award in a traditional drumming contest held in South Africa.

“I am proud of my children,” he beams. “They are known across the region, and now that they are representing the lineage, I hope they will elevate it to greater heights.”

As Ndlovu reflects on his children’s success, he expresses his joy in witnessing their artistic prowess blossom, recognising the transformative power of the arts.

“As a father, I am pleased to see my boys having the chance to travel and also to have an interest in the arts,” he acknowledges warmly.

Starting from humble beginnings, Ndlovu recounts how their journey began with a fondness for playing the djembe, an instrument they handle effortlessly.

“They practise almost on a daily basis. They love playing the drums, and I am proud of them,” Ndlovu shares, highlighting the significant role the Drums of Peace initiative played in their development. He further reveals his establishment of a drumming school, which has already enrolled 23 children, all dedicated to honing their talents.

With passion and dedication, Ndlovu’s drumming prodigies are preparing to showcase their remarkable skills during the World Dance Day commemorations which will be held on 29 April next year.

“They are working hard and practising to showcase their talents. They always showcase their talent at Thabiso Youth Centre in Makokoba,” Ndlovu excitedly mentions, eagerly awaiting the moment when his children will take the stage and leave the audience in awe.