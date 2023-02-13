Dubai’s flying taxis could be launched as early as 2026

Are flying taxis going to be the new way of getting around town? Dubai is hoping that it most certainly will be in just three years’ time – as the designs for new air taxi stations across the city are approved.

Flying taxis could be with us sooner than you think as Dubai hopes to launch its “aerial ridesharing” service by 2026.

United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum has announced the approval of the designs for new air taxi stations across the city.

Renewing Dubai’s commitment to the flying taxi programme, he said the services will start operating within three years’ time – after first being touted in 2017.

A promotional video, which was also tweeted out by the ruler, shows a six-rotor electric flying taxi made by Joby Aviation, which is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

The US aviation company, highlighting the innovation after a meeting with the leader, tweeted that Dubai was “a high-growth, high-innovation economy” and that it was “honoured to present Joby” and “discuss what aerial ridesharing can do for Dubai”.