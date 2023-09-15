Dube commends Sakunda for Bosso and DeMbare sponsorship

HIGHLANDERS FC benefactor Tshinga Dube has commended Sakunda Holdings for making football exciting through supporting financially the country’s biggest two clubs, Dynamos and Bosso.

He has urged the two teams’ management to meet and shake hands as a solution is sought to end fighting among rival fans and at the same time call last Sunday’s violence at Barbourfields Stadium an unfortunate event in the history of the game.

Dube who has been instrumental in a number of positive projects at Amahlolanyama, says Bosso and DeMbare owe Sakunda and fans apologies.