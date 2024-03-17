Dynamos fans call for Mangombe’s ouster

Innocent Kurira in BULAWAYO

DYNAMOS fans have called for coach Genesis Mangombe’s ouster after the Glamour Boys surrendered a two-goal lead to share the spoils with Hwange at Barbourfields Stadium.

DeMbare fans could not hide their frustration as they sang “Kaka Ngaaende”(Kaka must go) at the end of the match.

Dynamos lost their opening match against Highlanders last weekend and then drew 2-2 with Hwange yesterday.

Prior to that, the Harare giants lost to Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Castle Challenge Cup.

If anything, Mangombe needed to win the game against Hwange to endear himself with the DeMbare faithful.

But that was not to be.

DeMbare took the lead in the 28th minute, courtesy of Donald Mudadi’s well-taken strike from just outside the arch.

Emmanuel Paga then added to DeMbare’s advantage in the second half, courtesy of a sublime freekick from the edge of the box.

At that time, Dynamos seemed to have everything under control, but Hwange had other plans.

Marceline Mlilo scored Hwange’s first goal, a brilliant freekick from 35m, after which a Donald Dzvinyai own-goal ensured a share of the spoils.

It was at this point that the Mpilo End went silent as Dynamos fans stopped singing.

After the final whistle, the fans could not stomach the result and they turned on the coach.

Asked about his thoughts on the chants from fans and his job being on the line, Mangombe said it was a passing phase.

“As a coach, you know these guys need results. So, if they are not getting results they are disappointed and we allow them to do that,” said the Dynamos gaffer.

“When we are winning, they will sing Kaka is a good coach.

“So, what l need to do is to motivate my boys to do better in the next assignment.

“Maybe, in the third game, we are going to make it,” said Mangombe.

The Dynamos coach feels his side is conceding silly goals.

“It’s a game of football, and we have to accept some of these things.

“I am happy with the response from the boys after the defeat against Highlanders.

“I am happy with the way we are keeping possession.

“However, we have to ask ourselves how we keep on conceding these silly goals.

“We still have to work on these guys; they have to understand they are playing for Dynamos.

“It’s not acceptable to concede such silly goals,” added Mangombe.

His opposite number Nation Dube said he felt they still had a chance in the game despite being two goals down.

“I never thought the game was done when we were two goals down,” said Dube.

“I told myself that with the way they are playing, if we apply ourselves well, they are not going to beat us.

“When we went into the dressing room, I told my boys that let’s go one-on-one and then we will see what can come from there.

“Barbourfields is like our second home ground. If you look outside, we had some fans supporting us, so we have supporters when we are playing here,” said Dube.

The match had a delayed start as the two teams were at loggerheads over kit issues.

The game started 30 minutes late.

Dynamos keeper Martin Mapisa was putting on a red jersey, which clashed with that of Hwange’s in-field players.

The visitors wanted Mapisa to change. However, as the home side, DeMbare refused as the rules state that the away team has to change.

After a lengthy delay, Chipangano finally gave in and changed into their red and black strip.

Teams

Dynamos:

Martin Mapisa, Emmanuel Jalai, Shadreck Nyahwa (Issa Sadiki, 72nd minute), Donald Dzvinyai, Kevin Moyo, Tanaka Shandirwa (Arthur Musiyiwa, 68th minute), Fredrick Ansa Fredrick-Botchway, Donald Mudadi (Temptation Chiwunga 83rd minute), Nomore Chinyerere, Emmanuel Paga (Sadney auto-Khob 83rd minute), Keith Madera (Valentine Kadonzvo 72nd minute).

Hwange:

Wellington Muuya, Jofias Mumpande, Bhekani Sibanda, Kelly Shiyandindi, Lukas Sibanda, Solomon Sithole, Shepard Gadzikwa, Canaan Nkomo (Prosper Mathe 63rd minute), Mongameli Tshuma, Gwift Mbweti (Prichard Mpelele 63rd minute), Marcelline Mlilo.@innocentskizoe

