Dzimati appointed BVA vice-chair

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Volleyball Association (BVA) has appointed Joseph Dzimati as first vice-chairperson to fill in the post left vacant by the passing away of Tawanda Makombe.

Makombe, who contributed immensely to the revival and rise of volleyball in Bulawayo, died tragically in a train derailment in December last year.

“The BVA wishes to inform the volleyball community, stakeholders and sportspersons that the Bulawayo Volleyball Association has co-opted and subsequently appointed Joseph Dzimati as the 1st vice-chairperson responsible for administration and competitions.

“Dzimati was the chairman of the BVA referees commission, before this appointment. He holds sports administration certificate Levels 1 and 2 with SRC and is currently studying sports science coaching at Nust,” read a statement from BVA.

Other members of the executive include second vice-chairperson Ntombizodwa Maseko, Munyaradzi Chigudu (secretary-general), Philani Khumalo (treasurer) and committee members Nomusa Moyo, Tariro Ushe and Alex Mukoka.

Meanwhile, BVA has begun consulting clubs in a move aimed at crafting a proper framework for the resumption of the game. BVA chairperson William Mazviro told Chronicle Sport that the association hopes to start playing games by the end of next month.