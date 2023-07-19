Early exit for Benjamin Lock in Pozoblanco Challenger

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE tennis ace, Benjamin Lock, on Tuesday suffered an early exit in the singles event of the Pozoblanco Challenger that is being held in Spain

Lock was eliminated in the round of 32 after a 2-0 loss at the hands of Russian, Alibek Kachmazov. The matches take place on a hard court.

The Zimbabwean tennis world-class player lost the two sets 7-6 and 7-5 to march out of the contest.

The first set of the match was closely contested with the 30-year-old Zimbabwean matching his opponent pound for pound.

Prior to Tuesday’s defeat, Lock had won two qualification matches.

In the first qualifier, he defeated John Echeverria of Spain 2-0 (6-3, 7-6) and in his last qualification encounter, he beat Germany’s Mats Rosenkranz 2-1 (1-6, 6-4, 6-2).

It was however not the end of the road for Lock in Spain as he will take part in the last eight of the doubles event. Lock and his partner, Luke Johnson from Britain will be up against Ulises Blanch (United States of America) and Juan Pablo Ficovich (Argentina).

The doubles match will be played tonight. – @brandon_malvin