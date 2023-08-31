Ecocash exhibition stand hive of activity at the Zimbabwe Agric Show

Business Correspondent

ECOCASH Holdings Zimbabwe’s exhibition stand at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show is a hive of activity this week as clients of EcoSure and Moovah insurance products make a beeline to migrate their short and long-term insurance policies to US dollar-based policies.

“We have been super busy attending to customers walking in and opting to migrate their ZWL insurance policies, particularly funeral and medical insurance, to USD-based policies,” said a staff member manning the EcoCash Holdings exhibition stand.

The preference for USD policies is driven by customers’ desire to insulate their policies from the risk of inflation and some of the customer feedback seemed to confirm this, said the official.

“With the fluctuating value of our local currency, it just makes more sense to secure our insurance coverage in a more stable currency like the USD. It ensures that the benefits we receive will hold their value over time,” said EcoSure customer and small-scale farmer Tendai Mateuswa while being served at the EcoCash Holdings stand.

Margaret Nkomo, another client, emphasized the convenience of migrating their policy at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show.

“To be honest I was a bit worried about the impact of currency devaluation on my insurance payouts. And so switching to USD policies has eased my concerns. Moreover, the process was very simple,” she said.

By tailoring its product offerings to the prevailing economic circumstances, EcoSure has conveniently positioned itself as a leader in providing financial security and peace of mind to Zimbabweans seeking reliable insurance coverage.

EcoSure offers affordable life assurance products that cost from as little as US$0.50, with benefits of up to US$5 000. The facility also offers hospital cashback, personal accident cover and education cover to all people under the age of 70.

Similarly, other show goers have been converting their Moovah policies into US dollar policies, for the same reason. Moovah – which offers motor vehicle, property, travel and livestock insurance, among others – is Zimbabwe’s fastest-growing mobile phone-based insurance service

On the other hand, there were also inquiries about Maisha Health Fund, which offers affordable medical aid packages that allow customers access to private, mission, Government and council health facilities in Zimbabwe.

EcoCash Holdings is a diversified digital solutions group, which offer fintech, insuretech, agritech, on-demand services, healthtech, e-commerce and edutech, and is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.