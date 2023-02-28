EcoCash unveils US$200k ‘Transact and Win’ USD-promotion

Business Reporter

ECOCASH, Zimbabwe’s largest mobile money platform has unveiled a US$200, 000 promotion where millions of its customers stand a chance to win by simply transacting using the EcoCash US Wallet.

Announcing the new ‘transact and win’ EcoCash USD Promotion, the company, whose EcoCash US dollar wallet is fast gaining popularity with individual customers, businesses and merchants alike because of its convenience and security, said the promotion is guaranteed to reward over 100 000 lucky customers that use the EcoCash USD wallet over the next one-and-half months.

“We are excited about the new promotion, which will run between 1 March and 15 April 2023,” said EcoCash Holdings chief commercial officer, Mr Gilbert Tsongorera.

“The promotion will see customers who transact a minimum of US$10 on EcoCash every week stand a chance to win lots of prizes, including brand new television sets, solar kits, 4-plate gas stoves, grocery vouchers, school fees vouchers, smart-phones, washing machines and thousands of dollars worth of cash prizes, among many other items up for grabs,” he said.

In the past few months, EcoCash has partnered with major national retail chains, such as Pick ‘n Pay, OK stores and Spar to offer cash-in and cash-out services in response to customers’ growing need for convenience.

“We want to reward our customers through this easy-to-participate-in promotion, for which any EcoCash customer is eligible to enter, as long as they transact with a minimum of US$10,” said Mr Tsongorera.

To take part in the promotion all that EcoCash customers need to do is to use their EcoCash USD wallet to send money, make payments, cash out or buy airtime and data bundles.

“It’s that easy. And, there are also guaranteed airtime prizes for customers who buy airtime or bundles worth US$5 and above.

“They will instantly get free voice minutes,” said Ecocash chief commercial officer, adding that the promotion would have weekly draws to announce lucky winners over the one-and-half-month period.

Mr Tsongorera said the recent addition of retail supermarket merchants is part of EcoCash’ efforts to spread the convenience countrywide.

“These are over and above our extensive and growing merchant ecosystem, that includes Econet Shops and Steward Bank outlets throughout the country. I am excited to say we will be announcing new partners in the coming weeks, as we continue to respond to the market demand for convenience throughout the country,” he said.

The award-winning mobile money platform has over the past decade served customers with dozens of innovative, safe and secure use cases that include sending and receiving money, cashing in and cashing out, bank to wallet and wallet to bank transfers, payments for goods and services, payment of bills, and receiving of remittance payments from family and friends in the Diaspora.

The integration of all major commercial banks to the EcoCash platform has been credited with acceleration of EcoCash’s unprecedented financial inclusion drive, for which it has received local and international recognition across the global Fintech industry.