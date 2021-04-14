Econet declares interim dividend

Business Reporter

TELECOMMUNICATIONS giant, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited, has declared an interim dividend of ZWL$0,40 per share for the year ended February 28 2021.

In a dividend declaration notice, the company said the shares will trade cum-dividend until April 20. This implies that if one is to purchase the shares before that date he or she would be entitled to the dividend.

“The company has declared an interim dividend of ZWL 40 cents per share for the year ending 28 February 2021,” it said.

Econet also indicated that on April 21, the shares will trade ex-dividend implying the seller of the shares will be entitled to receiving the dividend.

The company said payments to foreign shareholders will be subject to exchange control approval and payment guidelines for foreign remittances.

“Foreign shareholders should appoint or make their own arrangements with a local bank of their choice to receive dividend on their behalf and to facilitate remittance to them,” said Econet.

In an effort to provide an expedient and convenient service, Econet said it would continue paying dividends through EcoCash to shareholders who have opted for this payment mode.

The company has extended its mobile data market leadership and consolidated its position as a leading digital service provider, according to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz)’s 2020 fourth quarter sector performance report.

The regulator has urged more investment in data infrastructure to expedite Zimbabwe’s digital transformation journey by increasing access to data services to support critical imperatives such as online education, health and economic recovery, among others.