EDITORIAL COMMENT: There is still hope for humanity after all

THE heroic acts of Mr Mlondolozi Mpofu, a Good Samaritan who retrieved more than US$100 000 and three pistols which he handed over to a security company whose cash-in-transit vehicle had been involved in a fatal accident near Lupane, prove that there is hope for humanity after all.

Mr Mpofu is not only a decent human being whose deeds deserve just rewards but is an inspiration to all Zimbabweans who should not only emulate his kind gesture but inculcate such values of honesty and valour in their families, particularly children.

In a society where greed, dishonesty, deceit and corruption have taken root, this story is a breath of fresh air and an affirmation that good triumphs over evil any day.

We reported yesterday how three Safeguard officers were transporting US$100 000 from Victoria Falls to Bulawayo last Wednesday when the driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a tree while trying to avoid hitting cattle.

One of the guards died on the spot while two others were injured and rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane and the United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment.

The money could have easily fallen into wrong hands, but Mr Mpofu, who witnessed the accident while driving to work in Hwange, stopped and retrieved the cash and weapons.

He first helped those who were trapped in the security company’s vehicle.

“I was on my way to Hwange after the Lupane 80 sign post when l witnessed the accident. The driver was trying to avoid cattle and he lost control. He swerved left and right. I went there to save lives because l could see that the other security officer was trapped in the car while the other one was thrown out of the vehicle,” said Mr Mpofu.

After retrieving the trapped security officer, he realised that there was a cash box and thought of keeping it safe together with three pistols that were scattered in the bush.

“I saw a cash box and thought it wise to keep it safe because l knew that people would come and target it as it is known that such vehicles carry large sums of money,” Mr Mpofu said.

He alerted the police and surrendered the firearms but withheld the cash as he wanted to hand it over to safeguard officials to avoid the money changing many hands.

When he called the company to alert officials about the accident, he was surprised that he was first asked if the money was safe not the fate of the people who were involved in the accident. Mr Mpofu said some people who later attended the scene came searching for the money as they knew that the vehicle might have been carrying a lot of money.

“However, l had already secured the money and l made sure that it was safe. That’s why l made sure that l handed it to the hands of Safeguard officers,” he said.

Mr Mpofu said although he had chances to get away with the money since he was the first to attend the scene, he valued saving life and being honest.

“The most important thing was to save other people’s lives before thinking of the money. Secondly, I was groomed in a family set-up where honesty is our core value. I gain nothing by stealing other people’s money. Whatever l did was out of humanity and l regret none of my actions. I thank God that the two guys survived. However, l am sorry that we couldn’t save the one who died on the spot,” he said.

We hail the honesty and kindness of Mr Mpofu and hope his heroic acts will rub off on millions of Zimbabweans who should take heart from his noble deeds.

It is gratifying to note that there are still people out there who value the time honoured spirit of Ubuntu and are prepared to go the extra mile in serving humanity.

Safeguard is indeed indebted to Mr Mpofu for heroically securing their precious cargo which could have easily fallen into wrong hands.

In a country which is going through the birth pangs of a painful economic reform process underpinned by forex shortages, it could have been easy for Mr Mpofu to seize the money and proceed with his journey leaving the injured Safeguard officers trapped in the vehicle.

But he chose to save lives and had the presence of mind to secure the money.

For us, the enduring lesson is that he has not discarded the values and ethos of honesty which his parents drummed into him when he was growing up.

If this country embraces this spirit, then it has a chance of overcoming its current challenges.

Corruption — the nation’s number one enemy — has no chance in hell if the people of this country adopt the attitude displayed by Mr Mpofu. Well done Sir, you are a national hero.