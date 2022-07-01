Elephants invade Sebasa Irrigation Scheme, farmers fear losing winter crop

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

FARMERS at Sebasa Irrigation Scheme fear losing their winter crop after elephants invaded the area.

The elephants went into the 65 hectare irrigation scheme last week forcing farmers to guard their crops day and night to scare away the animals. The wheat crop is at the booting stage.

Rangers from ZimParks have been deployed to contain the situation. The farmers have said there is a need for a permanent solution as the elephants invade the scheme every year thereby affecting yields.

Sebasa Irrigation Scheme is one of the recently commissioned schemes which were revitalised by Government and its partners under the SmallHolder Irrigation Revitalisation Programme (SIRP). The irrigation scheme has 112 farmers.

Ms Sithokozile Ndlovu who is vice secretary at the scheme said it was their source of livelihood and the presence of elephants meant that their livelihoods were at risk.

“We had planted on time and our wheat is looking good but we are now worried because elephants are now devouring our crop. We are not sure whether we will meet our targeted output. Since last week the elephants invaded our scheme on four occasions. This is a problem that has been persisting for so long. This irrigation scheme is a major source of livelihood for us and this means our livelihoods are being threatened. We were relieved when the irrigation scheme was rehabilitated but we are now faced with another problem which is threatening our production,” he said.

Mr Daniel Ncube, one of the farmers, said before ZimParks officers were deployed they had resorted to guarding the irrigation scheme in groups to keep the elephants away. He said they were relieved that ZimParks officers were now on the ground but they feared that once they left the elephants would return.

Mr Jabulani Sebata said elephants have remained a major problem for several years. He said the herd continues to multiply every year and they feared that one day they would devour all the crops.

Mr Sebata said as farmers they needed assistance in digging a trench around the irrigation scheme to keep the elephants away.

“We need a long term solution to address this problem that we have of elephants we could dig a trench but we would need heavy machinery to do so. If we could be assisted with equipment then that would help. We appreciate ZimParks for their continuous effort,” he said

Sebasa Irrigation Scheme Agritex extension officer, Mr Hlangabeza Moyo said if the elephants continue to invade the scheme the farmers would lose a significant portion of their crop.

He said another long term solution was electrification of the perimeter fence.

“The elephants have destroyed a significant portion of the wheat which is at booting stage. This might affect the expected yield. There is need for solar panels which will power the electric fence around the scheme to keep the elephants out. There is need for a permanent solution because once the ZimParks officers go then the elephants might return. Four solar panels could help to power the electric fence,” Mr Moyo said.

