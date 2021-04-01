Elite Steakhouse, Smokehouse opens branch in Nkulumane

Showbiz Reporter

It is about to get smokey in Nkulumane suburb as popular steakhouse, The Smokehouse, will today launch its second outlet – Smokehouse eKasi in the high density suburb. Known for its great outdoor experience, bar and grill that is to die for, The Smokehouse will be bringing the A-lister life to the ghetto at Segmore (near Ashy’s garage), which in past years, was known for its great braai that lured a lot of people.

The opening ceremony which has been cleared by officials, will see award-winning Ngoma Ingoma, Band Fusion and Mimmie Tarukwana entertain revellers as from midday. In an interview, The Smokehouse proprietor, Eland Wiesenbacher said they decided to open another branch, which they have named Smokehouse eKasi, in Nkulumane 12 after realising that most of their patrons were from the western suburbs.

“Most of our clients for the past years, other than visitors from different parts of the world, have been the people of Bulawayo. Following research, we noted that most were from the high density suburbs.

We then decided to set up another branch closer to them so as to save them from transport challenges and all. “Afterall, there’s more life in the ghetto,” said Eland who also runs the popular Four Monkeys restaurant in Victoria Falls.

“We’re confident that this establishment will fire up like the one in Hillside as our patrons love their steak and know how to have a good time. So, I’d like to invite our loyal customers to join us for this opening on Thursday as there’s a lot of entertainment that’s been lined up.”

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic lockdown restrictions, Eland said their joint will only operate at half capacity.

He said those who will miss the opening can always patronise the joint on any other day as they will operate on all days of the week. Interestingly, Eland said the new outlet will be managed by Mduduzi Mdlongwa of 3D Events because of his vast expertise in the nightlife business. Mdlongwa is well known by many in the city for running Hartsfield Tshisanyama and hosting a series of shows.