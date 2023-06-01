EMA decentralises further to districts

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) is opening more district offices to decentralise operations in line with the devolution agenda of leaving no one and no place behind.

Officially opening the EMA Shurugwi District office in the mining town on Monday, the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Mangaliso Ndlovu challenged the agency to quickly open more offices in other districts within the next five years to bring services close to the people.

“The hallmark of the Second Republic is that of providing services to the people and being servant leaders. This is what President Mnangagwa has religiously spearheaded since his first day in office. It is therefore befitting that today we witness the culmination of such people-rooted and centred leadership being reflected even at institutional levels,” said Minister Ndlovu.

EMA has also opened a district office in Mvuma.

Minister Ndlovu said opening of district offices does not only bring services close to the people but also creates an enabling environment for promoting sustainable utilisation of natural resources and protection of the environment.

“At this moment I would like to extend my gratitude to the Government for creating a conducive environment which made it possible for EMA to construct this office block with no external funding. Construction of this office block started towards the end of 2021 and it created direct and indirect jobs for local people. This completed structure will create a conducive and comfortable working environment for EMA staff but more importantly, accessibility to the key services by the public,” he said.

A conducive working environment, Minister Ndlovu said, plays a key role in motivating staff members and improving service delivery.

He said it was against this background that EMA was on a mission to build district offices across the country.

“This is in line with the country’s devolution agenda of leaving no one and no place behind. These offices are not meant for EMA employees only but members of the public as well who are serviced by EMA. I therefore call upon all stakeholders to fully utilise these offices to ensure a clean, safe and healthy environment,” said Minister Ndlovu.

He noted that the Shurugwi offices are promoting clean energy.

“We invested in the use of solar energy and waste separation cages and colour coded bins have been installed to educate stakeholders on waste separation at source and recycling,” said Minister Ndlovu.

He said waste recycling is one of the priority areas in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and it has to be taken seriously.

Minister Ndlovu said EMA through Shurugwi town council will also install bins at strategic points within the town to promote sustainable waste management.

He said the nation is working towards achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030 and as such a clean, safe and healthy environment is a must.

EMA board chairperson Ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi said the Agency has opened district offices in Binga, Tsholotsho, Chinhoyi, Umzingwane, Shurugwi and Mvuma.