Emirates Esports Association signs strategic partnership agreement with Global Esports Federation at Gmis Week

HH Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout Al Nahayan, president of the Emirates Esports Association, said that the UAE will be able to compete internationally in esports in the next few years, and highlighted the importance of viewing esports as an economic, social and cultural enabler for the young generation worldwide.

HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, president of the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS) and the Arab Esports Federation (ARESF), drew attention to the wealth of competitive advantages that the Middle East region offers in favour of the growth of the gaming sector, including a high percentage of young people and the availability of digital infrastructure.

Their comments came during a panel discussion on ‘The current state, emergence and future of esports’ at the Esports Conference that took place at the fourth edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit on Friday in Dubai. Hosted by the Global Esports Federation (GEF), the event was part of the GMIS Week that runs from November 22-27 at Expo 2020’s Dubai Exhibition Centre.

During the session, HH Sheikh Sultan provided an overview of the efforts of the Emirates Esports Association, stressing that it has been working since its establishment in 2015 to build a vibrant esports community by communicating with youth and families, and encouraging players to develop their skills.

He pointed out that many companies are working to transfer economic and social activities to the metaverse, which already exists in the world of electronic games. This confirms the immense opportunities esports offer in diverse fields.

Noting that the UAE leadership has always been keen to keep pace with global developments across the board and play a leading role in them, HH Sheikh Sultan said: “The UAE has a lot to offer esports on an international level, and we are proud to support the nation’s message of tolerance by organizing the UAE Tolerance Esports Games championship, which reflects the spirit of esports that connect people regardless of their nationalities and backgrounds.”

He expressed hope that esports will one day make it to the Olympics so that players can compete, win medals, and raise their countries’ flags high.

He emphasised the importance of regional and global cooperation to promote these games and benefit from the opportunities they provide. In this context, he praised the efforts of SAFEIS and GEF that align with the Federation’s slogan, ‘#worldconnected’.

For his part, HRH Prince Faisal said that electronic games recorded unprecedented growth since the Covid-19 outbreak that exceeded 70 percent compared to the previous year.

He added: “What is important to us is growth at the regional level, and we are keen to ensure that we make progress in all esports communities. We are proud to have an active regional community of esports players.”

HRH Prince Faisal noted the importance of the human factor in esports, referring to Saudi Arabia’s experience in this regard. He said: “The most important thing in esports is that you get to know people and start building bonds and relationships with them based on their skills without knowing their identities or backgrounds. We saw this for ourselves in the Kingdom when we organised the Gamers Without Borders event, and it was an excellent opportunity to see how young people are leading this stage of change and to study ways in which they can help us advance towards our goals.

“It’s more than just playing – it’s related to society as well as mental health. Games encourage human communication and do not isolate people from one another. Rather, they have become a means to enhance communication and bring people together around one activity, and if we can build on the principle of gathering young people and giving them opportunities to get to know each other, to connect and lead the future, we will have achieved a lot.”

Paul J Foster, CEO of GEF, said that during the past two years, the Federation was able to reconnect the world despite the pandemic through the events it held in the US, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

He added that humans instinctively turn towards communication, competition, acquaintance, and building bridges, which is what electronic games provide by nature. He highlighted the Federation’s continued work to encourage innovation, inclusiveness, and tolerance through esports as a means of communication that connects people from across the globe in a virtual world.

Foster outlined the opportunities electronic games present, saying they serve as a vital tool for improving mental health as well as for the digital economy, including digital currencies, and stressed the importance of the Middle East in GEF’s future strategies and the Federation’s intention to invest significantly in the region.

The session culminated in the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between GEF and the Emirates Esports Association to enhance cooperation in setting strategies and developing the esports segment. – Menafn.com