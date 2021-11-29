Sri Lanka organising special flight for women’s cricket team stranded in Harare

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Sri Lankan cricket authorities are organising a special flight to ferry their women’s team from Zimbabwe after the International Cricket Council abandoned the World Cup qualifiers in Harare.

The ICC announced on Saturday that the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 had been called off due to the introduction of travel restrictions from a number of African countries, including Zimbabwe, following the breakout of a new Covid-19 variant in southern Africa.

The Covid-19 travel ban has affected commercial flights. Six Sri Lankan players and an official tested positive for Covid-19.

Shammi Silva, president of Sri Lanka Cricket, said discussions are underway with the airlines to bring the team home.

“Steps will be taken to bring back the Sri Lanka women’s team from Zimbabwe,” he said.

He stated that action will be taken to bring them back to the island after the quarantine period is over. He also said that after bringing the other athletes to the Katunayake Airport, they would follow the instructions of the health authorities. – @innocentskizoe