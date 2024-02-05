Engagement held to enhance productivity and sustainability of Inqganga FM Community Radio Station

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana on Monday held an engagement with stakeholders of Inqganga FM community radio station in Umguza District, Matabeleland North Province.

Posting on X, the Ministry said the purpose of the engagement was to make the station more productive and sustainable.

“Ministry Permanent Secretary @nickmangwana today engaged stakeholders of Inqganga FM community radio station in Umguza District, Matabeleland North Province. The station was licensed in December 2020 and is under the Mbembesi Development Trust,” posted the Ministry.

“The purpose of the meeting was to discuss ways to make the station more productive and sustainable as Government forges ahead with its goal of opening up the airwaves and leaving no place and no one behind. More community-based stations will be licensed this year as a drive to development.”