Etherton Beenie, DJ Fydale for Gweru, Kwekwe gigs

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Popular chanter, Etherton Beenie is set to reunite with his fans in the Midlands Province with shows lined up in Gweru and Kwekwe on Saturday.

Accompanied by award-winning DJ Fydale, One Voice, as Etherton is now known, will play in Gweru in the afternoon before the duo takes their act to Kwekwe with a show slated for The Club at Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre this Saturday.

Beenie made a mark when he was with Judgement Yard together with DJ Flevah before the two parted ways. Judgement Yard produced a number of mixtapes which also helped catapult them to stardom.

DJ Fydale said he was excited to be hosting the ZiFM Stereo presenter.

“We’ll have an afternoon gig in Gweru on the same day before we come to Mbizo 4 at The Club. It’ll be a reggae overdose for Midlands since we’ll be playing in two cities. We’re looking forward to the shows,” said Fydale.