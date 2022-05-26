Ex-Bosso star spotted at Byo City

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FORGOTTEN former Highlanders defender Honest Moyo has resurfaced at Bulawayo City where he has been tra

ining since the beginning of the week.

Moyo trekked back home from South Africa where he was playing for National First Division side TS Sporting.

The 31-year-old joined TS Sporting in 2019 at the recommendation of his agent Sherwin Hendricks.

At the time of his return in March, Moyo indicated that he was club hunting following an unsuccessful stay in South Africa.

Asked if Moyo was joining City, coach Farai Tawachera said: “He said he wanted to keep fit.

So we allowed him to train with us.

If he fits the bill then why not? He might as well join us.

From what I saw in training, he is looking good.

We will continue to monitor his situation.”

The Highlanders’ juniors product left the country as a free agent following a stellar performance in national team colours during the 2017 Cosafa Cup in South Africa where he made four appearances.

He had joined his former Highlanders teammates King Nadolo and Cleopas Dube in the South African First Division.

At the time Moyo put pen to paper at TS Sporting, the skilful Nadolo and bustling Dube were turning out for Witbank Spurs

At TS Sporting, Moyo was used as a left-back and at times as a centre-back.

His last match for TS Sporting was when they beat JDR Stars 3-1 at the conclusion of the 2021/22 season in a game he lasted the entire 90 minutes.

JDR Stars are home to the Warriors’ duo of Ishmael Wadi and Blessing Sarupinda, who previously turned out for Caps United as well as Tapiwa Mandinyenya and Temptation Chiunga.

