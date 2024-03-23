Eyes on the ball…Warriors set sights on victory and talent assessment in four-nation face-off

Devine Lunga and Peter Muduhwa (back to the camera) knock the ball about during Warriors training ahead of the Four Nations Tournament which kicks off today in Malawi

THE Warriors are set to commence their campaign in the four-nation tournament this afternoon, facing off against Zambia with two clear objectives in mind. Zimbabwe will take on Chipolopolo in the opening semi-final, followed by a match between hosts Malawi and Kenya at the same venue later today.

The tournament’s climax will see the victors of Saturday’s matches compete in the final next Tuesday, following the third-place play-off at Malawi’s Bingu National Stadium.

In preparation for the encounter with Zambia, interim coach Norman Mapeza has outlined the team’s goals for the tournament.

“We are here for two objectives. The first one is to make sure we win our games. Then secondly we have some youngsters from Europe we need to assess and allow them to represent the country. After the isolation from international football, we have played about two matches which I wasn’t part of I’m just here for this tournament so that we can see how we can move forward as a country.

“We have done our homework and told the players how we want them to play but at the end of the day it’s all about mental strength and how the boys will perform on the day,” said Mapeza.

Marshall Munetsi is set to captain the Warriors and is happy the country is back to playing international football.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to play in this tournament because we have been hungry for International football. The good thing for us is we have guys playing at the high level so competitive, I think we are fine. I think it’s a good opportunity to play against our fellow brothers who have good players as well which is going to show us where we are as a team. I think we did well in the two games we played as qualifiers against all odds given we had been away for a long time. These two games will help propel us for the next games and we have a good coach,” said Munetsi.

Munetsi believes this is an opportunity for the new guys in the team to understand the demands of national duty.

“The first thing is to bring back our supporters because our fans in Zimbabwe want to see good football. It’s always a rivalry against Zambia and we don’t want to lose to them and they don’t want to lose against us. They have top players playing in top clubs. I think it’s an opportunity for the fans in Malawi to watch good football. We are going to take this game seriously and make sure we listen to what the coaches say. We have a lot of players who have not played local football and this is an opportunity for them to see what it takes for us to get to qualify for, say the Africa Cup of Nations,” said Munetsi.

He added: “Obviously African football is different from Europe. From the weather, the climate and the environment. It’s all different. Also playing for your club and country is different and the emotions that come with it are different. So for us as some guys who have been playing for a long time, we try to make the new guys feel comfortable and make sure that this is more than just playing for a club but this is about playing for our brothers and sisters at home. It’s not easy but these games will help them adjust.”

The Warriors’ squad evaluation includes the UK-based quartet: Joey Phuthi of Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester City’s Tawanda Maswanhise, Shane Maroodza from Huddersfield Town and Brentford B’s goalkeeper Marley Tavaziva, all of whom are poised for their inaugural matches with the team.

Additionally, Daniel Msendami, a former Highlanders’ forward now playing for Jwaneng Galaxy in Botswana, is anticipated to make his first appearance for the senior national squad. Junior Makunike and Emmanuel Jalai, both emerging talents from the local scene, are also expected to debut for the Warriors.

